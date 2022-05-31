Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $490.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.95.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.31 and a 200-day moving average of $387.04. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

