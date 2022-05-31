UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.90) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.80 ($14.84) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($16.67) to €14.60 ($15.70) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.97) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

UniCredit stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

