Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $265.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

