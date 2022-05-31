United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on URI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.42.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $297.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.70. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $262.76 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.