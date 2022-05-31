UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,293 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.8% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,933,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,050. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $470.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.65 and its 200-day moving average is $487.57.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

