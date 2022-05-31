Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $26.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMGNF shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.88) to €25.80 ($27.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.88) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

OTC UMGNF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,791. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.