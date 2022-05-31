Unslashed Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,411.00 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $10,411.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.55 or 0.01115359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00488697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008112 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

