Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.79

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 33204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after buying an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,847,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

