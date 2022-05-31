Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It posted a soft earnings performance for first-quarter fiscal 2023. Inflationary pressures from inbound freight, delivery expenses, raw materials and wages hurt the overall profits in the quarter. Also, the ongoing supply-chain headwinds were deterrents. It has also been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Nonetheless, management remains committed to driving direct-to-consumer business, enhancing productivity in existing channels, adding brands and optimizing inventory level. Urban Outfitters’ strategic growth initiative, FP Movement, also bodes well. This is steadily boosting the Free People brand’s overall sales. Management expects sales to grow during the fiscal second quarter from the last fiscal year’s quarterly tally.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.15.

URBN opened at $21.68 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 654,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 531,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

