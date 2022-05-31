Urus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

