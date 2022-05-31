USDJ (USDJ) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and $2.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 148% against the dollar and now trades at $457.40 or 0.01440772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00509338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008156 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

