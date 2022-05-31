USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 8.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 19.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $515.57. 18,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,854. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.95.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.