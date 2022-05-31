USS Investment Management Ltd Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,402.06. 3,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,801. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,460.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,538.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.91 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

