USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 10,100 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,113,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,743,000 after purchasing an additional 297,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.52. 12,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,516. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

