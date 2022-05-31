USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,024 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SLVM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $50.92.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

