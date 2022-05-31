USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,455 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $52,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $5.40 on Tuesday, hitting $334.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,155. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.90. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

