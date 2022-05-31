Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Decreased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VOO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.93. 129,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,870. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

