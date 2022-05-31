venBio Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

venBio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,783 shares during the quarter. Harmony Biosciences accounts for 21.1% of venBio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. venBio Partners LLC owned about 4.69% of Harmony Biosciences worth $116,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 309,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,965,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,251 shares of company stock worth $27,119,224. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

