Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

VRTV stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.44. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,880. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

