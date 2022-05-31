Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 2,821,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,251. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

