Virgin Money UK (VMUK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/30/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 230 ($2.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.10) price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/10/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.28). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 245 ($3.10). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/22/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/5/2022 – Virgin Money UK was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.16).

4/1/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

VMUK stock traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 148.65 ($1.88). 3,631,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,399. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.08. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($64,903.85).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

