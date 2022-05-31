Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 10,175 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

