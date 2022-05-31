Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 4,120 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 107,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NRG Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.