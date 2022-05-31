Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.87. 94,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

