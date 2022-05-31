Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,485 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. 123,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.