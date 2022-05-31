Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 12,436 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 142,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 135,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.