Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 19,087 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the quarter. Imperial Oil comprises 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,348. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $56.43.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 164.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

