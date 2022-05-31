Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 5,206 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 262,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $559,739. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,792. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

