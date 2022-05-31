Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,289,000 after buying an additional 211,617 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,725. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

