Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

