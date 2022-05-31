Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,209 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management comprises 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 46,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,882. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

