Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.