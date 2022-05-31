Vivaldi Capital Management LP Invests $204,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

