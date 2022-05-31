Vivaldi Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $309.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $280.21 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

