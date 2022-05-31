Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,635 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $245.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.14 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

