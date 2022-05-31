Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.86) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.12).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.32 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.79. The company has a market capitalization of £36.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.