Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €60.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.23 ($63.69).

VNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR VNA traded up €1.39 ($1.49) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €35.45 ($38.12). 6,760,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €31.76 ($34.15) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($65.55).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

