Wahed Invest LLC Invests $32,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of News by 65.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after acquiring an additional 169,623 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. News Co. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.38.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

