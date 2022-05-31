Wahed Invest LLC Purchases Shares of 3,377 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

