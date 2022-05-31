Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1930938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$200.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

