Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,232,388 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.41. 203,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,992,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $356.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.