Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.20. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%. The firm had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,399,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.