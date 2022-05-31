Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 125,458 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 403,268 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 257,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 582,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 131,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE VIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 19,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

