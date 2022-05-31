Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 62,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,530. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

