Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 401,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,878,472. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.