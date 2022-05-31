Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.79. 89,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,390. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.39 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,041,488 shares valued at $63,225,453. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.