Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 8,209 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,529,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,809,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

