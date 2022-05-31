Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,181,000 after buying an additional 157,618 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 454,899 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 519,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 499,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $70.47.

