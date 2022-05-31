Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Welltower stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,168. Welltower has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
