Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,356,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,693,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$162.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

